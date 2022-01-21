 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Kearney: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News