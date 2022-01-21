Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.