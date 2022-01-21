This evening in Kearney: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good …
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Winter weather could make travel difficult beginning late this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and snow totals.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. Wednesday's winds…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -3F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mp…
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorro…