Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Clear. Low 7F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

