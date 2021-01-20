Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.