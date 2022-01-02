Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.