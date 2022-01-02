 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News