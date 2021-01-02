 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News