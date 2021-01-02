Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.