Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mainly clear skies. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.