 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -3F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News