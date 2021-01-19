Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.