Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Kearney Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for southeast Nebraska Wednesday. All snow for the rest of the state, but a lot of it. Get the latest timing as well as forecast ice and snow totals here.
A report says Nebraska experienced five billion-dollar disasters, while a Lincoln-based insurer says hail and wind did nearly $2 billion in damage across the state.
