Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST.