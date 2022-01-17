Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.