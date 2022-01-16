Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.