Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

