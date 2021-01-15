This evening's outlook for Kearney: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the hou…
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney ar…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 …
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
For the drive home in Kearney: Windy and becoming cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 m…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. …