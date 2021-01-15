Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.