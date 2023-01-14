Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
Hurricane hunters may be as busy now as during hurricane season. But it's not hurricanes they're flying in, but atmospheric rivers hitting California.
Kearney's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Kear…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Generally fair. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow…
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We w…
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect perio…