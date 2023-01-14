 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

