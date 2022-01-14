This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low around 10F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
