 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low around 10F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News