Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Windy and becoming cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

