For the drive home in Kearney: Windy and becoming cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the hou…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Winds s…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 …
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney ar…
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a…
Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Kearney people s…