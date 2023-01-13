 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

