Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.