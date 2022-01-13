For the drive home in Kearney: Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
