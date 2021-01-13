Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy during the evening followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.