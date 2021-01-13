 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy during the evening followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News