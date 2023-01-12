Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.