Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

