Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Kearney Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

