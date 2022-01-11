Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.