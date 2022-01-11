 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News