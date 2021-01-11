Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.