Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
