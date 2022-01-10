 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

