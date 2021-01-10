 Skip to main content
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Local Weather

