Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

