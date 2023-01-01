Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
