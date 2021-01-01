Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.