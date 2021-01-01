Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30.79. A 16-degree l…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today.…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.31. Today's for…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Friday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Kearney Friday, with temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 14F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Thursday, wit…