Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.