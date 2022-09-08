 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

