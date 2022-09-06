The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings …
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Friday. Temperatures a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
This evening in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high tem…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.