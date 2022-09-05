The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings …
For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high tem…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Friday. Temperatures a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
This evening in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Tuesday. The forecast …
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.