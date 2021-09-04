Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Kearney. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Kearney, NE
