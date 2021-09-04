Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Kearney. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.