Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings …
For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Thursday. T…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kearney. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks t…