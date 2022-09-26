Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks like it will …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening in Kearney: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rai…
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Models a…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…