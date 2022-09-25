Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.