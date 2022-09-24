Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.