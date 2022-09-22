Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Kearney, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 22, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

