Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kearney. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.