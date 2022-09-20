The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
This evening in Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low nea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies …
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possib…
Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is showing a ho…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. …