Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Kearney, NE
