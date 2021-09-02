Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Kearney, NE

The Kearney area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.