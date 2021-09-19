 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

