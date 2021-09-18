Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.