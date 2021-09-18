The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
For the drive home in Kearney: Clear. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. T…
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Kearney. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a si…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot tempera…
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings …