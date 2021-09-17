 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

