Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
For the drive home in Kearney: Clear. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. T…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Kearney. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot tempera…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Kearney folks should be prepared for…
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.