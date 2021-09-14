Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.