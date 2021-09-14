Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Kearney. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot tempera…
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Kearney folks should be prepared for…
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Saturday. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It look…