Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2021 in Kearney, NE
